MUMBAI Oct 15 India's economic growth is expected to turn around in about six months, said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of planning commission.
Ahluwalia was speaking at a banking conference on Monday.
India's finance minister P. Chidambaram called on Saturday for the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to the government's fiscal efforts, and said the country's growth has bottomed out.
India's industrial output rose modestly in August, but not enough to end a long slump in Asia's third-largest economy, while inflation slowed, improving the case for a cut in interest rates that both businessmen and politicians have been pleading for. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
