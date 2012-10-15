MUMBAI Oct 15 India's economic growth is expected to turn around in about six months, said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of planning commission.

Ahluwalia was speaking at a banking conference on Monday.

India's finance minister P. Chidambaram called on Saturday for the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to the government's fiscal efforts, and said the country's growth has bottomed out.

India's industrial output rose modestly in August, but not enough to end a long slump in Asia's third-largest economy, while inflation slowed, improving the case for a cut in interest rates that both businessmen and politicians have been pleading for.