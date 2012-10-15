US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 15 India can support 8.2 percent growth if it can finance current account deficit at 3 percent of the GDP, said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of planning commission.
India's current account deficit fell to $16.55 billion in the June quarter, down from an all-time high of $21.76 billion in the March quarter, and also below the $17.54 billion deficit posted in the June quarter last year. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)