MUMBAI Oct 15 India can support 8.2 percent growth if it can finance current account deficit at 3 percent of the GDP, said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of planning commission.

India's current account deficit fell to $16.55 billion in the June quarter, down from an all-time high of $21.76 billion in the March quarter, and also below the $17.54 billion deficit posted in the June quarter last year. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)