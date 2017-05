Construction workers erect scaffolding at the site of metro station as an aircraft flies past in Chennai August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI India's economy is expected to grow around an annual 5.6 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The official declined to be named.

The latest estimate is a tad higher than 5.5 percent growth projected by the Reserve Bank of India for the fiscal year 2014/15.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)