NEW DELHI, March 1 Reduction of interest rates will help India achieve a growth rate of 6.5 percent in 2013/14, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told ET Now television channel on Friday.

Chidambaram on Thursday unveiled a surge in government spending, and said he expects the economy to grow at 6.5 percent in the next financial year ending in March, 2014. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)