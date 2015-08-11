NEW DELHI Aug 11 The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to pass a bill setting the path for India's biggest tax shake-up on Tuesday, in a last-ditch attempt to salvage a session of parliament disrupted by opposition protests.

The government put the bill to create a goods and service tax on the list of business in the upper house late on Monday, the chamber's website showed.

But Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party which lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha or the upper house, will struggle to bring a vote unless the opposition Congress party drops demands a minister resign over graft allegations.

The Congress party has repeatedly blocked debates during the "monsoon" sitting of parliament, which winds up on Thursday. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)