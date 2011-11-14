MUMBAI Nov 14 India's guar futures were down in the afternoon session on Monday, pressured by the amount of supplies arriving at wholesale markets and by concerns economic turmoil in the United States and Europe could trim export demand, analysts said.

* At 2:13 p.m., the most actively traded December guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.22 percent at 4,146 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are gaining momentum in spot markets and are putting pressure on prices, though lower stocks with traders could provide some support to falling prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Guar seed arrivals, which were delayed due to unseasonal rains in October, have been rising in all key spot markets in the top producing state, Rajasthan, dealers said.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a controlling agent in oil drilling. The biggest importers of guar seed are the United States and Europe -- where growth is spluttering in the face of economic turmoil and heavy debts.

* In Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 38 rupees to 4,153 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures were up in the afternoon session as supplies to spot markets fell, but analysts expect prices to be stuck in a range on lacklusture demand following the end of the festival season when Indians often eat lavish meals.

* At 2:13 p.m., the most traded chana contract for December delivery on the NCDEX was trading up 0.60 percent at 3,526 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana stocks with traders are low and are supporting the prices. We expect chana to remain positive though a sharp rise is very unlikely in the short term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of farm research at Angel Broking.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 28 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)