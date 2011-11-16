MUMBAI Nov 16 India's chana futures were trading down on profit-taking after rising for five straight sessions though analysts expect chana prices to go up again as inventories are low and other pulses prices are firm, analysts said.

* At 2.30 p.m., the December chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.34 percent at 3,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly four percent in the last five trading sessions.

* "Chana futures were down on profit-taking, and this could get over soon as chana stocks are very low, which will keep the prices up in the short term," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 20 rupees to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.

GUARSEED

India's guar seed futures were trading up as arrivals of the crop in spot markets are below expectations, indicating output in the current year could be low, and reduced stocks with dealers are also supporting prices, analysts said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the most active guar seed contract for December on the NCDEX was trading up 0.44 percent at 4,338 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Harvesting in Rajasthan, the largest grower, has been delayed and carryover stock is very low. It can provide some support to prices till next week, when arrivals are expected to gather momentum," said Badruddin Khan, asscoiate vice president of research at Angel Broking.

* India exported 145,000 tonnnes guar gum during April-June 2011 as against 71,000 tonnes during the same period last year, which makes less guar available in the domestic market, Religare Commodities said in a report.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a controlling agent in oil drilling. The biggest importers of guar seed are the United States and Europe -- where growth is spluttering in the face of economic turmoil and heavy debts.

* In Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed gained 24 rupees to 4,339 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)