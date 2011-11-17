MUMBAI Nov 17 India's chana futures were trading down on Thursday for a second straight session on extended profit taking by traders though reduced stocks with wholesale dealers and lack of fresh supplies in spot markets arrested the downtrend, analysts said.

* At 2.50 p.m., the most active chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.20 percent at 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.

* " Strong resistance at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg level and firmness in the price of imported pulses due to strengthening of dollar, is likely to keep chana range bound," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The rupee has been Asia's worst performing currency and has fallen nearly 14 percent in the current fiscal.

* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures were trading higher on lower-than- expected arrivals in spot markets, indicating a fall in output, and on low stocks with traders, analysts said.

* At 2:50 p.m., the most active guar seed December contract on NCDEX was trading up 0.49 percent at 4,333 rupees per 100 kg.

* " The expected rise in guar gum exports in the next few weeks is also supporting the prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a controlling agent in oil drilling. The biggest importers of guar seed are the United States and Europe -- where growth is spluttering in the face of economic turmoil and heavy debts.

* In Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 17 rupees to 4,358 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)