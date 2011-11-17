MUMBAI Nov 17 India's chana futures were
trading down on Thursday for a second straight session on
extended profit taking by traders though reduced stocks with
wholesale dealers and lack of fresh supplies in spot markets
arrested the downtrend, analysts said.
* At 2.50 p.m., the most active chana December contract
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was down 0.20 percent at 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.
* " Strong resistance at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg level and
firmness in the price of imported pulses due to strengthening of
dollar, is likely to keep chana range bound," said Subhranil
Dey, analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* The rupee has been Asia's worst performing currency and
has fallen nearly 14 percent in the current fiscal.
* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to
3,550 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures were trading higher on lower-than-
expected arrivals in spot markets, indicating a fall in output,
and on low stocks with traders, analysts said.
* At 2:50 p.m., the most active guar seed December contract
on NCDEX was trading up 0.49 percent at 4,333 rupees per
100 kg.
* " The expected rise in guar gum exports in the next few
weeks is also supporting the prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head
of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a
controlling agent in oil drilling. The biggest importers of guar
seed are the United States and Europe -- where growth is
spluttering in the face of economic turmoil and heavy debts.
* In Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 17
rupees to 4,358 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rosemary
Arackaparambil)