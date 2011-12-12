MUMBAI Dec 12 India's guar seed futures rose to a record high on Monday on good export demand, low carry-forward stocks and fears that output may fall this year, analysts said.

* The key December guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.25 percent at 5,780 rupees per 100 kg after touching a record high of 5,814 rupees earlier in the day.

* "A fall in the rupee has further fuelled the surge in guar seed prices. We expect it to take some correction from the next session as NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on both guar gum and guar seed contracts," said Subhranil Dey, senior analyst, research, at SMC Comtrade.

* The partially convertible rupee fell 40 paisa to 52.46/47 per dollar on weak factory output data on Monday.

* India's NCDEX has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Tuesday, to curb the volatility in prices.

* Guar seed prices in Jodhpur spot market rose 209 rupees to 5,685 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell in afternoon session on an expected increase in supplies due to higher sowing in the current winter-sowing season and moderate consumer demand in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 1:50 p.m., the chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.93 percent at 3,104 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A fall in the temperature in key growing areas has raised the hopes for a bumper crop and is putting pressure on it," said a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Chana acreage in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is expected to be up by nearly 20 percent this year, according to the states' farm ministry officials.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 23 rupees to 3,206 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)