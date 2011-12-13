MUMBAI Dec 13 India's guar futures continued its rising streak for the second straight session on Tuesday to a new record high and hit 4 percent upper circuit fuelled by strong export demand, a weak rupee and fears output may fall this year, analysts said.

* At 1:55 p.m., the key January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.93 percent at 6,233 rupees per 100 kg after touching a record high of 6,244 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Besides good export demand, a fall in rupee yesterday and today has also provided support to the rising prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 53.35 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk appetite triggered a scramble for dollars.

* India's NCDEX has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Tuesday, to curb the spike in prices.

* Guar seed prices in Jodhpur spot market rose 195 rupees to 5,910 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India were down for a third straight session on sluggish spot demand and on prospects of higher output in the current season, analyst said.

* At 1:55 The key chana contract was trading down 0.87 percent at 3,173 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices could fall further as the weather is conducive for a good crop and is hurting the sentiment," said Sudha R. Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Chana acreage has gone up in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, top two grower of the commodity, farm ministry data showed.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 8 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)