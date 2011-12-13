MUMBAI Dec 13 India's guar futures
continued its rising streak for the second straight session on
Tuesday to a new record high and hit 4 percent upper circuit
fuelled by strong export demand, a weak rupee and fears output
may fall this year, analysts said.
* At 1:55 p.m., the key January guar seed contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading up 3.93 percent at 6,233 rupees per 100 kg after
touching a record high of 6,244 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Besides good export demand, a fall in rupee yesterday and
today has also provided support to the rising prices," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of
53.35 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory
output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk
appetite triggered a scramble for dollars.
* India's NCDEX has levied a special margin of 10 percent on
long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Tuesday, to
curb the spike in prices.
* Guar seed prices in Jodhpur spot market rose 195 rupees to
5,910 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India were down for a third straight
session on sluggish spot demand and on prospects of higher
output in the current season, analyst said.
* At 1:55 The key chana contract was trading down
0.87 percent at 3,173 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices could fall further as the weather is
conducive for a good crop and is hurting the sentiment," said
Sudha R. Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* Chana acreage has gone up in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,
top two grower of the commodity, farm ministry data showed.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 8 rupees to 3,200 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)