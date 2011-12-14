MUMBAI Dec 14 India's guar futures rose by its maximum limit of four percent for the third straight session to a new record high on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry-forward stocks and on fears of a decline in output, analysts said.

* At 2:25 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was at the 4 percent upper circuit of 6,494 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent since Dec.1.

* "There could be some intraday correction, which would be temporary in nature. Overall fundamentals are still bullish and prices can go up further," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodities Services.

* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for by-product guar gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 304 rupees to 6,253 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures reversed early losses as buying by traders, anticipating good demand in the near future, offset a bout of profit-taking, analysts said.

* At 2:25 p.m., the chana January contract was trading up 0.61 percent at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg. It rose in the previous session to hit a four percent upper limit.

* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in the previous three weeks.

* "We expect chana to go up as rates have fallen significantly in the past few weeks and traders could find it attractive to buy at this level," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 82 rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)