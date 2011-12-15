MUMBAI Dec 15 India's guar futures rose by its 4 percent maxium limit for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hit a new record high on buying by millers and exporters to replenish stocks, analysts said.

* At 2:03.m., the guar seed January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) hit the 4 percent upper circuit at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

*"Millers are buying, even at higher level, as they need guar seed throughout the year and and crop is expected to be low. They need to refill their stocks," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for by-product guar gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 120 rupees to 6,560 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell in afternoon trade tracking soft spot markets, after rising for two straight sessions, on some profit taking after a recent rally, though analysts expect chana to be range-bound for some time.

* At 2:03 p.m., the key chana January contract on NCDEX was down 0.45 percent at 3,301 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 5 percent in previous two sessions.

* "Traders are reluctant to buy at above 3,200 rupees level, and factors such as conducive weather for good crop is also pressurising the prices," said a trader based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, largest producer of chana.

* Low stocks with wholesale dealers could prevent prices from falling further and keep it range bound, traders say.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 5 rupees to 3,308 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)