MUMBAI Dec 16 India's guar futures fell on Friday after hitting a record high with traders booking profits after the exchange fixed special margins on the long side of guar seed contracts, analysts said.

*At 12:38 p.m., the January guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.61 percent at 6,709 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a three percent initial upper circuit.

*India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Dec. 19, the second such move this week to keep a lid on soaring prices.

*The contract has nearly doubled since September on strong demand export, low carry-forward stock and on fears output may fall this year.

*"Guar prices are expected to go down further in the next few sessions on profit-taking and on special margins imposed by the exchange," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angels Commodities Broking.

CHANA

India's chana futures reversed early losses to trade higher on buying by local millers who anticipate a rise in demand in the coming months, particularly after mid-January, and on reduced stocks with traders, analysts said.

* At 1:18 p.m., the key chana contract on NCDEX was trading marginally up 0.18 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Earlier, everybody was expecting chana acreage to go up but there are now indications that sowing progress is low and acreage could actually go down," said a trader based in Delhi.

* Chana has been sown on 821,000 hectares in Maharashtra so far, down 16 percent over the period previous year, according to a research report by Angel Commodities Broking.

* In Delhi spot market chana was down 6 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing Krittivas Mukherjee)