MUMBAI Dec 16 India's guar futures fell
on Friday after hitting a record high with traders booking
profits after the exchange fixed special margins on the long
side of guar seed contracts, analysts said.
*At 12:38 p.m., the January guar seed contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.61 percent at 6,709 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a three
percent initial upper circuit.
*India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts
of guar gum and seed, effective Dec. 19, the second such move
this week to keep a lid on soaring prices.
*The contract has nearly doubled since September on strong
demand export, low carry-forward stock and on fears output may
fall this year.
*"Guar prices are expected to go down further in the next
few sessions on profit-taking and on special margins imposed by
the exchange," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president
research at Angels Commodities Broking.
CHANA
India's chana futures reversed early losses to trade higher
on buying by local millers who anticipate a rise in demand in
the coming months, particularly after mid-January, and on
reduced stocks with traders, analysts said.
* At 1:18 p.m., the key chana contract on NCDEX was
trading marginally up 0.18 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Earlier, everybody was expecting chana acreage to go up
but there are now indications that sowing progress is low and
acreage could actually go down," said a trader based in Delhi.
* Chana has been sown on 821,000 hectares in Maharashtra so
far, down 16 percent over the period previous year, according to
a research report by Angel Commodities Broking.
* In Delhi spot market chana was down 6 rupees to 3,300
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing Krittivas Mukherjee)