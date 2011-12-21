MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures rose their maximum daily limit of 4 percent to hit a record high in thin volume as a few traders bought expecting the price to rise further.

* Analysts, however, see the price increase not sustainable, and expect a correction soon.

* At 3:15 p.m, the most active guar seed futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was at 7,028 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

* The total volume on the contract was only 2,450 tonnes as against 203,620 tonnes in the previous session.

* "Extremely thin volumes indicate fewer participation and the current rally is not sustainable. We could see correction soon," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Guar price are on a rising curve for the past few months on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* State farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed, has estimated guar seed output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* Rajasthan state contributes around 80 percent in the total production of guar seed.

* In 2010/11, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 340 rupees to 6,940 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell for the second straight session to breach initial lower circuit on moderate consumer demand in the spot market and conducive weather conditions in key chana growing areas.

* At 3.15 p.m, the chana contract for January delivery was down 2.07 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial lower circuit at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is low in spot markets, and recent drop in temperature in key growing areas has raised the hopes of good yields, which might compensate low acreage," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)