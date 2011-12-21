MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures rose
their maximum daily limit of 4 percent to hit a record high in
thin volume as a few traders bought expecting the price to rise
further.
* Analysts, however, see the price increase not sustainable,
and expect a correction soon.
* At 3:15 p.m, the most active guar seed futures on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was at
7,028 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.
* The total volume on the contract was only 2,450 tonnes as
against 203,620 tonnes in the previous session.
* "Extremely thin volumes indicate fewer participation and
the current rally is not sustainable. We could see correction
soon," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* Guar price are on a rising curve for the past few months
on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry
forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly
doubled since September.
* State farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of
guar seed, has estimated guar seed output in 2011 at 1.136
million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.
* Rajasthan state contributes around 80 percent in the total
production of guar seed.
* In 2010/11, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654
tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to
data from the ministry of commerce and industry.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 340 rupees to 6,940
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell for the second straight session to breach
initial lower circuit on moderate consumer demand in the spot
market and conducive weather conditions in key chana growing
areas.
* At 3.15 p.m, the chana contract for January delivery
was down 2.07 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg after
breaching the 3 percent initial lower circuit at 3,264 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Demand is low in spot markets, and recent drop in
temperature in key growing areas has raised the hopes of good
yields, which might compensate low acreage," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,400 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)