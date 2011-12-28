MUMBAI Dec 28 India's guar futures
extended gains on Wednesday to hit the 4 percent upper circuit
on buying by big traders expecting good returns while most
retailers stayed away, analysts said.
* At 1:40 p.m., the January guar seed contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 2.89 percent at 7,189 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the
upper circuit at 7,265 rupees per 100 kg.
* "NCDEX has raised special margin to 30 percent and one
needs minimum of 240,000 rupees to buy a single lot. At this
level, dealers with deep pockets can only buy and they are
bullish about its prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice
president research, Angel Commodities Broking.
* NCDEX has again raised the deposit required on guar gum
and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to
limit speculative trade, its website said, as the market
regulator investigates recent price spikes.
* This is the third such move in a month, after similar
levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the special margins total
to 30 percent on contracts to buy.
* In Jodhpur, spot market guar seed rose 245 rupees to 6,997
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures fell after rising for two straight
sessions on low consumer demand, though analysts expect chana
prices to move up from next week on revival of demand due to
local festivals and on a decline in pulses acreage in the
country.
* At 1:45 p.m., the January chana contract was
trading down 1.09 percent at 3,268 rupees per 100 kg.
* " Demand in spot market is weak, and is putting pressure
on the prices. There could be some upward movement on increase
in consumer demand during festival and marrigage season in
January," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* Demand for pulses usually goes down in winter due to
availability of fresh vegetables.
* As on Dec. 23, pulses have been sown on 13.41 million
hectares as compared with 13.52 milion hectares a year ago, the
government data showed.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 18 rupees to 3,324 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)