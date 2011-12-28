MUMBAI Dec 28 India's guar futures extended gains on Wednesday to hit the 4 percent upper circuit on buying by big traders expecting good returns while most retailers stayed away, analysts said.

* At 1:40 p.m., the January guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.89 percent at 7,189 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the upper circuit at 7,265 rupees per 100 kg.

* "NCDEX has raised special margin to 30 percent and one needs minimum of 240,000 rupees to buy a single lot. At this level, dealers with deep pockets can only buy and they are bullish about its prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research, Angel Commodities Broking.

* NCDEX has again raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit speculative trade, its website said, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

* This is the third such move in a month, after similar levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the special margins total to 30 percent on contracts to buy.

* In Jodhpur, spot market guar seed rose 245 rupees to 6,997 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell after rising for two straight sessions on low consumer demand, though analysts expect chana prices to move up from next week on revival of demand due to local festivals and on a decline in pulses acreage in the country.

* At 1:45 p.m., the January chana contract was trading down 1.09 percent at 3,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* " Demand in spot market is weak, and is putting pressure on the prices. There could be some upward movement on increase in consumer demand during festival and marrigage season in January," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Demand for pulses usually goes down in winter due to availability of fresh vegetables.

* As on Dec. 23, pulses have been sown on 13.41 million hectares as compared with 13.52 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 18 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)