MUMBAI Jan 3 India's guar futures rose for the second straight session to hit a record high on buying by millers and on lower supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:26 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.7 percent at 7,530 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the three percent gains which trigger a brief trading suspension and a fresh record high at 7,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Guar touched a record high but couldn't sustain the gain and fell from that level. Overall fundamentals are bullish though it's difficult to say whether it will be able to sustain gains ," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months and traders have pointed to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some players feel are out of proportion.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 58 rupees to 7,235 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures eased as demand was tepid but the knowledge that acreage sown to lentils has fallen in the current winter sowing season and tight supplies helped limit falls, with spot prices proving more resilient.

* In Delhi spot market, chana was up 10 rupees at 3,337 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 2:24 p.m., the January chana contract was trading down 0.33 percent at 3,324 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts are expecting demand to be evident throughout January as India's festivals and marriage season, when there are traditionally feasts, continue.

* "Chana could recover by the end of today's session and is expected to remain firm till mid-February, when arrivals from the new season crop will start gaining momentum," Khan from Angel Commodities said.

* Chana is a winter-sown crop whose harvesting begins from mid-January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)