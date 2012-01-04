MUMBAI Jan 4 India's guar futures reversed early losses to hit a fresh record high for the second straight session on Wednesday on strong export demand and a fall in arrivals in spot market, analysts said.

* At 1:40 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.85 percent at 7,668 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new record high at 7,700 rupees earlier in the day.

* Guar seed futures hit a fresh record high of 7,590 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* "Fresh crop arrivals in the spot markets are coming to an end and demand is still strong. Prices could go up further," said a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* There could be some volatility in prices in short term as there are many factors such as additional margin being imposed by NCDEX, weak rupee, good export demand and lower output, which could affect price movement at any time, said Ajitesh Mullick, head-farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the sharp gains since April, which some players feel are out of proportion.

CHANA

India's chana futures were trading up in choppy trade as buying by local traders and dal millers anticipating good demand helped offset the expected increase in supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* At 1.40 p.m., January chana contract was trading marginally up 0.50 percent at 3,396 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices are likely to remain range bound for a while and from next week there could be some upward movement in prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Fresh crop arrivals have started in certain spot markets and are likely to gain momentum in next few weeks.

* Chana or chickpea, is the winter sowing crop whose harvesting begins in early January and continues till April end.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 37 rupees to 3,375 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)