MUMBAI Jan 5 India's guar futures fell on Thursday on fears that the commodities market regulator might intervene to check volatility in prices and on worries that demand from sectors such as confectionaries, consumer goods and textiles could fall at higher levels, analysts said.

* At 2:06 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.46 percent at 7,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit a record high of 7,720 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar prices have nearly doubled since September, triggering an investigation by the regulator Forward Markets Commission.

* Though the increase has been attributed to strong export demand, a weakness in the rupee, lower carry forward stocks and a decline in output, a section of the market has raised doubts as they think the rise is out of proportion.

* "Confectionary producers from the Europe and textile makers from China are reluctant to buy guar-gum (a by-product of guar seed) at such high level, and this is putting pressure on prices," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

CHANA

Chana futures in India rose on buying by local traders and millers to meet the festival season demand and on a decline in area under pulses cultivation in the on-going rabi (winter sowing) season, analysts said.

* As on Dec. 30, pulses have been sown on 13.85 million hectares as compared with 14 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed.

* At 2:06 p.m., chana January contract was trading up 0.70 percent at 3,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Low rains in southern states have resulted in delayed chana sowing leading to delayed arrivals in spot markets and is supporting the prices," Reddy said.

* Chana or chickpea, is the winter sowing crop, whose harvesting begins in early January and continues till April end.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 37 rupees to 3,375 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)