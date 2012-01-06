MUMBAI Jan 6 India's guar seed futures rose to a record high on Friday, defying fears of government intervention to curb volatility in prices, though some gains may cool on profit taking.

* At 2:34 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.40 percent at 7,677 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 7,749 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Thursday, the commodities market regulator issued notices to five brokers and sought additional information from 50 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in trade in guar gum and guar seed futures trade.

* Guar seed and guar gum have the most heavy volumes on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output for the jump in prices.

* The FMC and NCDEX initiated investigations on the sharp rise in prices after some players complained the increases were out of proportion.

* "Going forward their could be some correction in prices on profit taking," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president at Angel Commodities Broking.

CHANA India's chana futures rose for the second straight session on Friday on buying by traders and dal millers to meet the festival demand, though analysts believe expected increase in supplies from fresh crop arrivals could put pressure on prices.

* At 2:34 p.m., the January chana contract was trading up 0.47 percent at 3,437 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The uptrend could get over by next week and chana is expected to remain range bound for a while," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* India celebrates a series of festivals in mid-January and the period also marks the beginning of 3-4 month long wedding season.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 28 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)