MUMBAI Jan 9 India's guar seed prices continued its rally to a fresh record high on Monday shrugging of fears that the measures taken by the commidities markets regulator to curb volatility could dampen demand.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* At 1:21 p.m., the January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.66 percent at 8,023 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of 8,050 rupees hit earlier in the session.

* "We were expecting correction. Good export demand and lower output are pushing the prices up. Firmness in crude oil prices is also a supporting factor," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months on strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more-than-doubled since September.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell in a choppy trade as tepid demand and higher supplies in spot markets offsets a decline in pulses sowing area and lower stocks with traders in the current rabi (winter -sowing) season, analysts said.

* At 1:21 p.m.,January chana contract on the NCDEX was trading down 0.61 percent 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana could rise on festive demand in the short term, however, increasing supplies from the fresh crop could drag it down later," said Mullick.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter sown crop which is planted in October-December and harvested in January-March.

* Marginal supplies from new crop from the southern states have started hitting the market and are expected to gain in next few days.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 10 rupees to 3,435 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)