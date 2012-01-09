MUMBAI Jan 9 India's guar seed prices
continued its rally to a fresh record high on Monday shrugging
of fears that the measures taken by the commidities markets
regulator to curb volatility could dampen demand.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on
guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.
* At 1:21 p.m., the January guar seed on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.66
percent at 8,023 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of
8,050 rupees hit earlier in the session.
* "We were expecting correction. Good export demand and
lower output are pushing the prices up. Firmness in crude oil
prices is also a supporting factor," said Ajitesh Mullick, head
of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few
months on strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry forward
stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more-than-doubled
since September.
CHANA
India's chana futures fell in a choppy trade as tepid demand
and higher supplies in spot markets offsets a decline in pulses
sowing area and lower stocks with traders in the current rabi
(winter -sowing) season, analysts said.
* At 1:21 p.m.,January chana contract on the NCDEX
was trading down 0.61 percent 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana could rise on festive demand in the short term,
however, increasing supplies from the fresh crop could drag it
down later," said Mullick.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter sown crop which is planted
in October-December and harvested in January-March.
* Marginal supplies from new crop from the southern states
have started hitting the market and are expected to gain in next
few days.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 10 rupees to 3,435
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)