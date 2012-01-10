MUMBAI Jan 10 India's guar futures rose by its maximum permissable daily limit of 4 percent on Tuesday to a fresh record high, defying the measures taken by the commodities market regulator to curb volatility in price.

* At 2 p.m., the January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in its upper circuit at 8,536 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* "It is rising despite of all the negative news around, that shows that the rally is supported by strong fundamentals. We expected it to rise further," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Guar has been on a rising curve for the past few months, prices more-than-doubled since September, and traders have pointed to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* "Now, only people with deep pockets are buying while small traders are staying away," said a trader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the largest grower of the commodity.

CHANA

India's chana futures were flat in choppy trade as tepid consumer demand in the spot markets offset concerns about lower output on a a decline in acreage and lesser stocks with traders, analysts said.

* At 2 p.m., the January chana contract was trading nearly flat 3,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana is expected to remain range-bound for a while. There is a strong resistance at 3,460 rupees level. Once it breaks that level, it can rise further," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel Commodities broking.

* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest begins from mid-January.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)