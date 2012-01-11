MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar seed futures
continued its rally to rise by its maximum permissible daily
limit for a third straight session on Wednesday, shrugging off
regulatory measures initiated to curb volatility.
* At 2:05 p.m., the February guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 9,015 rupees per 100
kg, a record high.
* Lower arrivals and strong export demand is pushing the
prices higher, traders and brokers said.
* "Big traders are still buying guar from the spot markets,
even at the higher rates, while small and marginal players are
completely staying away from the trade," said Ranjit Mankharia,
a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* Last month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar
gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.
* Guar has been on a rising curve for the past few months,
prices have more-than-doubled since September, and traders have
pointed to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry
forward stocks and a decline in output as feeding the rally.
* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is mostly used as
controlling agent in crude oil drilling.
* A firmness in crude oil prices in overseas market is also
supporting the prices, traders said.
CHANA
India's chana futures were flat in choppy trade as traders
were reluctant to take new positions before the initial trends
of fresh crop arrivals trickle in, while prospects of a
production decline and lower stocks with traders supported
prices.
* At 2:05 p.m., the January chana contract was
trading marginally down at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.
* " There are reports of lower pulses output in
overseas market and a decline in pulses cultivation area in the
current season, both these factors can push the prices up," said
Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvested mid-January.
* Pulses sowing has been completed in 14.07 million hectares
till Jan. 5 in the current sowing season, which begins on Oct 1.
as against 14.24 million hectares in the corresponding period a
year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana was flat at 3,425 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)