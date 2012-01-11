MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar seed futures continued its rally to rise by its maximum permissible daily limit for a third straight session on Wednesday, shrugging off regulatory measures initiated to curb volatility.

* At 2:05 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 9,015 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* Lower arrivals and strong export demand is pushing the prices higher, traders and brokers said.

* "Big traders are still buying guar from the spot markets, even at the higher rates, while small and marginal players are completely staying away from the trade," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* Guar has been on a rising curve for the past few months, prices have more-than-doubled since September, and traders have pointed to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output as feeding the rally.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is mostly used as controlling agent in crude oil drilling.

* A firmness in crude oil prices in overseas market is also supporting the prices, traders said.

CHANA

India's chana futures were flat in choppy trade as traders were reluctant to take new positions before the initial trends of fresh crop arrivals trickle in, while prospects of a production decline and lower stocks with traders supported prices.

* At 2:05 p.m., the January chana contract was trading marginally down at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* " There are reports of lower pulses output in overseas market and a decline in pulses cultivation area in the current season, both these factors can push the prices up," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvested mid-January.

* Pulses sowing has been completed in 14.07 million hectares till Jan. 5 in the current sowing season, which begins on Oct 1. as against 14.24 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was flat at 3,425 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)