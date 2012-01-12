India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's guar futures hit a new record high for the fourth consecutive session with a 4 percent rise on Thursday, despite the regulator's measures to curb speculation and volatility.
* At 2:44 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.44 percent, after rising 4 percent daily upper limit earlier in the day to hit hitting a fresh record high of 9,373 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar prices have been rising for the past few months on strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more than doubled since September.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.
* Last month, the FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.
* NCDEX has also reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21, a move aimed at reducing speculation and volatility.
* "NCDEX's move will not have major impact on prices of guar seed, though there could be a brief correction before the expiry of the first month contract in next few days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities Broking.
CHANA
Chana future rose on Wednesday on buying by local millers and traders expecting an increase in demand and on a decline in area under pulses cultivation, analysts said.
* At 2:44 p.m., the January chana contract was up 1.16 percent at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* "This year, chana production in India could fall on lower acreage. And this is supporting the prices also," Khan said.
* Chana is a winter-sown crop harvested mid-January.
* Pulses sowing has been completed over 14.07 million hectares till Jan. 5 in the current sowing season, which begins on Oct 1. as against 14.24 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
