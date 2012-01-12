MUMBAI Jan 12 India's guar futures hit a new record high for the fourth consecutive session with a 4 percent rise on Thursday, despite the regulator's measures to curb speculation and volatility.

* At 2:44 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.44 percent, after rising 4 percent daily upper limit earlier in the day to hit hitting a fresh record high of 9,373 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar prices have been rising for the past few months on strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more than doubled since September.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last month, the FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* NCDEX has also reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21, a move aimed at reducing speculation and volatility.

* "NCDEX's move will not have major impact on prices of guar seed, though there could be a brief correction before the expiry of the first month contract in next few days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities Broking.

CHANA

Chana future rose on Wednesday on buying by local millers and traders expecting an increase in demand and on a decline in area under pulses cultivation, analysts said.

* At 2:44 p.m., the January chana contract was up 1.16 percent at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* "This year, chana production in India could fall on lower acreage. And this is supporting the prices also," Khan said.

* Chana is a winter-sown crop harvested mid-January.

* Pulses sowing has been completed over 14.07 million hectares till Jan. 5 in the current sowing season, which begins on Oct 1. as against 14.24 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)