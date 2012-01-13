MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian guar futures are
expected to open down on Friday on profit taking following the
sharp rise in past few sessions though firmness in crude oil
prices overseas and a decline in arrivals in spot markets are
likely to support, analysts said.
* Guar seed demand is linked to crude oil prices as guar
gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as controlling agent in
oil drilling.
* Around 80 percent of the total guar gum produced in the
country is exported.
* Brent rose above $113 on Thursday as worries about supply
disruptions from Nigeria and Iran offset pressure from a high
inventory build and persisting euro zone debt
woes.
* On Thursday, February guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked
at the 4 percent upper circuit at 9,373 rupees per 100 kg, a
fresh record high.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to open up on revival of consumer
demand in the approaching festival season and on a fall in area
under pulses cultivation.
* The January chana contract closed up 1.5 percent
at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Thursday, chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest
begins from mid-January.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)