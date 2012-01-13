MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian guar futures are expected to open down on Friday on profit taking following the sharp rise in past few sessions though firmness in crude oil prices overseas and a decline in arrivals in spot markets are likely to support, analysts said.

* Guar seed demand is linked to crude oil prices as guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as controlling agent in oil drilling.

* Around 80 percent of the total guar gum produced in the country is exported.

* Brent rose above $113 on Thursday as worries about supply disruptions from Nigeria and Iran offset pressure from a high inventory build and persisting euro zone debt woes.

* On Thursday, February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 9,373 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open up on revival of consumer demand in the approaching festival season and on a fall in area under pulses cultivation.

* The January chana contract closed up 1.5 percent at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Thursday, chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest begins from mid-January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)