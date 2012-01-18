MUMBAI Jan 18 India guar futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday on a hefty special margin of 60 percent on traders and fears further action by the regulator to curb volatility in prices.

* On Tuesday, the most-active guar seed for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.44 percent lower at 10,497 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a 4 percent lower circuit at 10,123 rupees. It had hit a new record high of 10,861 earlier in the day.

* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent effective Jan. 18, it said in a statement late on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* The Rajasthan government has revised the 2011 production estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes.

CHANA:

India's chana futures are likely to edge higher on bargain buying after losing more than 6 percent in two sessions, though beginning of arrivals from new season crop and rainfall in key growing areas are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* February chana closed down 3.3 percent on Tuesday at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg, after losing nearly 3 percent on Monday.

* Arrivals of chana from the new season crop have started in tiny amounts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, dealers said.

* Key chana growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed. Rainfall is good for the crop's vegetative growth, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav)