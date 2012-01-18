(Corrects headline to show chana futures up, not down)

MUMBAI Jan 18 India's guar futures fell by their permissable daily limit of four percent for the second straight session on Wednesday on stringent measures taken by the exchange to curb volatility in its prices, analysts said.

* At 2:12 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked four percent lower at 9,719 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rates have gone up significantly so there is some profit booking also, there could be some more corrections in the next two sessions till the expiry of the January contract, and after that it may stabilise," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* The exchange has raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It also barred traders from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed contracts, which are due to expire on Jan. 20.

* Earlier this month, the NCDEX reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 222 rupees to 9,763 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Chana futures rose on short-covering by traders following sharp corrections in the previous two sessions. But analysts expect prices to fall later in the day on rising arrivals of new season produce and on weak consumer demand in spot markets.

* At 2:13 p.m., the February chana contract was trading up 0.73 percent at 3,192 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell over six percent in the previous two sessions.

* "We expect prices to remain under pressure this week on arrival pressure," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Chana arrivals have started at markets in southern states and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter as more fresh vegetables are available as an alternative.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 24 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)