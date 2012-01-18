(Corrects headline to show chana futures up, not down)
MUMBAI Jan 18 India's guar futures fell
by their permissable daily limit of four percent for the second
straight session on Wednesday on stringent measures taken by the
exchange to curb volatility in its prices, analysts said.
* At 2:12 p.m., the February guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
locked four percent lower at 9,719 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rates have gone up significantly so there is some profit
booking also, there could be some more corrections in the next
two sessions till the expiry of the January contract, and after
that it may stabilise," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm
research at Religare Commodities.
* The exchange has raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum
and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the
earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It also barred traders
from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed
contracts, which are due to expire on Jan. 20.
* Earlier this month, the NCDEX reduced the open interest
limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts
effective Jan. 21.
* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures
to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more
than doubled since September.
* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 222 rupees to
9,763 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA:
Chana futures rose on short-covering by traders following
sharp corrections in the previous two sessions. But analysts
expect prices to fall later in the day on rising arrivals of new
season produce and on weak consumer demand in spot
markets.
* At 2:13 p.m., the February chana contract was
trading up 0.73 percent at 3,192 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell over six percent in the previous two
sessions.
* "We expect prices to remain under pressure this week on
arrival pressure," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Chana arrivals have started at markets in southern states
and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.
* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter as more fresh
vegetables are available as an alternative.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 24 rupees to 3,200 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)