MUMBAI Jan 19 India's futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, for a second straight session to a fresh record, flying in the face of measures taken by the exchange and the commodities markets regulator to curb volatility.

* At 2:10 p.m.,the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,950 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

* "At such higher levels, one has to pay around 800,000 rupees to buy a single lot. Only players with deep pockets can buy and they are holding positions," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking said.

* The exchange has raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It also barred traders from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed contracts, which are due to expire on Jan. 20.

* Earlier this month, the NCDEX reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that more than doubled since September. The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) also launched an ivestigation into the volatile price movement.

* The FMC later issued show-cause notices to five brokers and sought additional information from 30 others, as the probe found certain irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

CHANA:

Chana futures in India rose after falling for three straight sessions on short-covering but analysts expect prices to be range-bound for next few sessions as the traders are still holding positions, waiting to see initial trends in fresh crop arrivals.

* At 2:09 p.m., the February chana contract was trading up 0.86 percent at 3,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell more than six percent in the last three sessions.

* "Chana has a very strong support at 3,090 rupees level, which could prevent a sharp fall, whereas tepid demand in the spot market is putting pressure on prices," said Khan.

* Chana arrivals have started in markets in southern states and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter as more fresh vegetables are available as an alternative.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 10 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar and Rajesh Pandathil)