MUMBAI Jan 19 India's futures rose by 4
percent, the maximum daily limit, for a second straight session
to a fresh record, flying in the face of measures taken by the
exchange and the commodities markets regulator to curb
volatility.
* At 2:10 p.m.,the February guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,950 rupees per 100
kg, a fresh record high.
* "At such higher levels, one has to pay around 800,000
rupees to buy a single lot. Only players with deep pockets can
buy and they are holding positions," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities
Broking said.
* The exchange has raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum
and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the
earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It also barred traders
from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed
contracts, which are due to expire on Jan. 20.
* Earlier this month, the NCDEX reduced the open interest
limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts
effective Jan. 21.
* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures
to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that more than
doubled since September. The Forward Markets Commission (FMC)
also launched an ivestigation into the volatile price movement.
* The FMC later issued show-cause notices to five brokers
and sought additional information from 30 others, as the probe
found certain irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and
guar seed.
CHANA:
Chana futures in India rose after falling for three straight
sessions on short-covering but analysts expect prices to be
range-bound for next few sessions as the traders are still
holding positions, waiting to see initial trends in fresh crop
arrivals.
* At 2:09 p.m., the February chana contract was
trading up 0.86 percent at 3,172 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell more than six percent in the last three
sessions.
* "Chana has a very strong support at 3,090 rupees level,
which could prevent a sharp fall, whereas tepid demand in the
spot market is putting pressure on prices," said Khan.
* Chana arrivals have started in markets in southern states
and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.
* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter as more fresh
vegetables are available as an alternative.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 10 rupees to 3,200
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar and
Rajesh Pandathil)