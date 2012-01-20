MUMBAI Jan 20 Guar futures in India retreated from a record high and declined on Friday on profit taking and fears that demand was likely to wane at higher price levels, analysts said.

* The contract has risen over 12 percent this week, despite a slew of measures by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and the regulator Forward Markets Commission.

* At 2:35 p.m, the February guar seed contract on NCDEX was down 3 percent at 10,622 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier rose 4 percent--the maximum permitted daily limit--to hit a record high of 11,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* A series of measures taken by the regulator and the exchange has not been successful in arresting the price, which has more than doubled since late November.

* "Demand is down, and concerns are there that it could fell further at such high prices though it (the decline) is not supported by other fundamentals such as higher arrivals," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The FMC has issued show-cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

CHANA

Chana futures were marginally down as increased supplies in spot markets outweighed value buying by traders following the sharp correction in prices and the prospects of decline in output due to lesser sowing in the current season, analysts said.

* At 2:35 p.m, February chana contract was trading down 0.06 percent at 3,189 rupees per 100 kg.

* "People are still waiting for new crop arrival to start in key producing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 45 rupees to 3,260 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)