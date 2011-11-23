MUMBAI Nov 23 India's chana futures were choppy on Wednesday in a low volume trade due to lacklusture demand, analysts said.

* At 2.54 p.m., the most active chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.63 percent down at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg. It has traded in the 3,489-3452 rupees range thus far.

* "Chana prices could recover by the end of today's session though major movement in its prices is unlikely to happen," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The 10 percent special margin levied by the NCDEX on chana contracts still continues and is discouraging traders from taking long positions, according to dealers.

* The special margin has been in place from October.

* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures reversed initial gains to trade down, as rising arrivals in spot markets and profit taking at higher levels outweighed hopes of increase in export demand and lower output in the current season, analysts said.

* At 2:55 p.m, the key December guar seed contract was down 0.46 percent at 4,559 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rates have moved up significantly in past few days, its a temporary correction, we expect it go up again," said Ajitesh Mullick, head farm research Religare Commodities.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 8 rupees to 4,607 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)