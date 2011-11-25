MUMBAI Nov 25 India's guar futures rose 4
percent on Friday, touching the upper circuit limit, on good
export demand but lower output in the current season, analysts
said.
* At 1:17 p.m., the most traded guar seed December contract
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was trading up.
* A weaker rupee has helped boost exports, said an analyst
with SMC Comtrade. The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from
a 2011 high reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee
emerging markets.
* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is
likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54
million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare
said, quoting the state agriculture department.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 168 rupees
to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures were trading up, after reversing
initial losses, on short-covering and some low-level buying,
though analysts expect the commodity to remain under pressure
because of higher sowing and lacklustre demand in the spot
market.
* At 1:32 p.m., the key December chana contract on
NCDEX was trading up 0.42 percent at 3,382 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell more than 7 percent since Saturday. It
rose marginally in the previous session.
* "Overall sentiment for chana is bearish, as demand for
pulses usually fall during winter due to an increase in
vegetable supplies," said a trader based in Delhi.
* Pulses have been sowed over 4.9 million hectares till
Nov. 18 against 4.6 million hectares in the corresponding period
last year, according to farm ministry data.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 27 rupees to 3,388
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)