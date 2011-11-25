MUMBAI Nov 25 India's guar futures rose 4 percent on Friday, touching the upper circuit limit, on good export demand but lower output in the current season, analysts said.

* At 1:17 p.m., the most traded guar seed December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up.

* A weaker rupee has helped boost exports, said an analyst with SMC Comtrade. The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging markets.

* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54 million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare said, quoting the state agriculture department.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 168 rupees to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures were trading up, after reversing initial losses, on short-covering and some low-level buying, though analysts expect the commodity to remain under pressure because of higher sowing and lacklustre demand in the spot market.

* At 1:32 p.m., the key December chana contract on NCDEX was trading up 0.42 percent at 3,382 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell more than 7 percent since Saturday. It rose marginally in the previous session.

* "Overall sentiment for chana is bearish, as demand for pulses usually fall during winter due to an increase in vegetable supplies," said a trader based in Delhi.

* Pulses have been sowed over 4.9 million hectares till Nov. 18 against 4.6 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 27 rupees to 3,388 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)