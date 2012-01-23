MUMBAI Jan 23 India's guar futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, to yet another record high on on Monday as large traders bought betting on a further rise in prices.

* At 2:59 p.m., the Ferbruary guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,302 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* "Spot prices are higher than in the futures market, which makes it attractive for buyers to purchase even at higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The February contract has hit new record highs 10 times and twice hit the 4 percent lower circuit in the last 11 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* The NCDEX has reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21, a move aimed at reducing speculation and volatility in the agri commodity.

* The exchange has also increased the deposit to 60 percent of the contract value before trading.

* The commodity markets regulator has been investigating the sudden price rise in guar contracts on complaints of alleged irregularities and had issued show cause notices to five members and 30 other entities last week.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 615 rupees to 12,706 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose on concerns production could decline this year as the area under the cultivation fell on unfavourable weather conditions, though arrivals from the new season crop capped the gains, analysts said.

* At 3 p.m, the February chana contract on the NCDEX was trading up 0.77 percent at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have started, but they are in very less quantities and from the next week onwards, we could see a rise in arrivals and there will be pressure on prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 21 rupees to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)