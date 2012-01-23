MUMBAI Jan 23 India's guar futures rose
by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, to yet another record
high on on Monday as large traders bought betting on a further
rise in prices.
* At 2:59 p.m., the Ferbruary guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,302 rupees per 100
kg, a record high.
* "Spot prices are higher than in the futures market, which
makes it attractive for buyers to purchase even at higher
levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* The February contract has hit new record highs 10 times
and twice hit the 4 percent lower circuit in the last 11
sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.
* The NCDEX has reduced open interest limits for members and
clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21, a move
aimed at reducing speculation and volatility in the agri
commodity.
* The exchange has also increased the deposit to 60 percent
of the contract value before trading.
* The commodity markets regulator has been investigating the
sudden price rise in guar contracts on complaints of alleged
irregularities and had issued show cause notices to five members
and 30 other entities last week.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 615 rupees to 12,706
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures rose on concerns production could
decline this year as the area under the cultivation fell on
unfavourable weather conditions, though arrivals from the new
season crop capped the gains, analysts said.
* At 3 p.m, the February chana contract on the NCDEX
was trading up 0.77 percent at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals have started, but they are in very less
quantities and from the next week onwards, we could see a rise
in arrivals and there will be pressure on prices," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel
Commodities Broking.
* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets such as
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and are expected to pick up in the
next few weeks.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 21 rupees to 3,271
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)