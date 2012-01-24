(Removes incorrect reference to probe into cartelisation and speculative trading)

MUMBAI Jan 24 India's guar futures retreated from a fresh contract high to fall more than 1 percent on Tuesday on profit-taking, while the regulator probing irregularities in guar trade suspended two traders, hurting sentiment, analysts said.

* India's commodity markets regulator has suspended two of the five companies it had served with "show cause" notices in connection with an investigation into guar trade, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* At 3:39 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.48 percent down at 11,999 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 12,700 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Correction is seen in guar futures because prices have risen substantially in the past months," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The February contract has hit new record highs 11 times and twice hit the 4 percent lower circuit in the last 12 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* To calm the market, NCDEX also raised the deposit on contracts to buy -- a requirement known as special cash margins -- by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts.

* On Monday, NCDEX levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

* The commodity markets regulator has been investigating the sudden price rise in guar contracts on complaints of alleged irregularities and had issued show cause notices to five members and 30 other entities last week. It served a 1-year and 6-month trading bans on two of the five on Tuesday.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 247 rupees to 12,755 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures as arrivals mounted in key growing states while domestic demand was sluggish, and analysts said, the weak trend is expected to continue for next few weeks .

* The most-active chana for February delivery on the NCDEX was 1.58 percent lower at 3,183 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices will remain under pressure due to higher arrivals," said Vimal Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* If chana breaks the support level of 3,210 rupees, it might fall further towards 3,170, said Reddy, adding chana might see sub-3,000 rupees levels in a couple of months.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 11.80 rupees to 3,274.30 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)