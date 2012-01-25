MUMBAI Jan 25 India's guar seed futures moved in a wide range as concerns over export demand at higher price levels and lack of arrivlas pulled the prices both ways.

* At 2:57 p.m, the guar February contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.19 percent at 11,739 after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exporters are finding it difficult to meet commitments as they have signed contracts at lower prices and also people feared that high prices could force end-users to switch to alternatives, said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Guar prices may witness a volatile session on various factors. Prices in the near month are expected to trade firm tracking strength in the spot market, Angel Commodities said in its research report.

* The February contract has hit new record highs 11 times and the 4 percent lower circuit twice in the last 12 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* To calm the market, NCDEX raised the special cash margins by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients.

* Later it also levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from trading, after detecting irregularities in guar trade.

In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 114 rupees to 12,050 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell for the second straight session on increased supplies from southern states in spot markets and on tepid demand in spot markets, said analysts.

* At 2:57 p.m., the February chana contract was trading down 0.97 percent at 3,157 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana arrivals in spot markets rose to 20,000 bags of 100 kg each from around 10,000 bags in previous, and is putting pressure on prices," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Recent decline in temperature and rains in Rajasthan, the country's second largest grower, is good for the crop and has raised hopes of good crop, traders say.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,239 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)