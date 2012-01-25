MUMBAI Jan 25 India's guar seed futures
moved in a wide range as concerns over export demand at higher
price levels and lack of arrivlas pulled the prices both ways.
* At 2:57 p.m, the guar February contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.19 percent at 11,739 after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit
at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exporters are finding it difficult to meet commitments as
they have signed contracts at lower prices and also people
feared that high prices could force end-users to switch to
alternatives, said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner,
Rajasthan.
* Guar prices may witness a volatile session on various
factors. Prices in the near month are expected to trade firm
tracking strength in the spot market, Angel Commodities said in
its research report.
* The February contract has hit new record highs 11 times
and the 4 percent lower circuit twice in the last 12 sessions
defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.
* To calm the market, NCDEX raised the special cash margins
by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open
interest limits for members and clients.
* Later it also levied a 10 percent special margin on short
positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified
late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod
Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from
trading, after detecting irregularities in guar
trade.
In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 114 rupees to 12,050
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India fell for the second straight session
on increased supplies from southern states in spot markets and
on tepid demand in spot markets, said analysts.
* At 2:57 p.m., the February chana contract was
trading down 0.97 percent at 3,157 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana arrivals in spot markets rose to 20,000 bags of 100
kg each from around 10,000 bags in previous, and is putting
pressure on prices," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* Recent decline in temperature and rains in Rajasthan, the
country's second largest grower, is good for the crop and has
raised hopes of good crop, traders say.
* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are
expected to pick up in the next few weeks.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,239 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)