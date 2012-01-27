MUMBAI Jan 27 India's guar futures fell by 4 percent, the daily permissable limit, on Friday on concerns the recent rise in the rupee and high prices could hurt export demand, though analysts expect prices to rise again next week.

* At 2:10 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4 percent lower circuit at 11,494 rupees per 100 kg.

*"Strengthening of rupee has impacted all agro commodities and is impacting the sentiment in guar trade also," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* The Indian rupee touched a two-and-a-half month high on Friday, aided by firm local shares, as demand for riskier assets was spurred by hopes Greece will soon reach an agreement on restructuring its debt.

* "Overall fundamental for guar is positive and prices could rise in medium term," Mullick said.

* Guar seed prices, which have been on a rising spree for the past few months, have doubled since November.

* To calm the market, the NCDEX raised the deposit on contracts to buy -- a requirement known as special cash margins -- by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts.

* On Monday, NCDEX levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from trading, after detecting irregularities in guar trade.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell for the third straight session on tepid demand and on rising arrivals in spot markets though analysts expect chana to remain rangebound for the next few sessions as traders are holding positions waiting to see initial trends in arrivals.

* At 1:28 p.m., the February chana contract was trading down 0.60 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals from new crop have started hitting the markets in small quantities in southern states and are expected to gain momentum in the next few days, and they are likely to put pressure on prices, traders say.

* "Chana has a strong support at 3,110 rupees level, which is unlikely to break," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 24 rupees to 3,213 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)