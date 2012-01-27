MUMBAI Jan 27 India's guar futures fell
by 4 percent, the daily permissable limit, on Friday on
concerns the recent rise in the rupee and high prices
could hurt export demand, though analysts expect prices to rise
again next week.
* At 2:10 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked
at the 4 percent lower circuit at 11,494 rupees per 100 kg.
*"Strengthening of rupee has impacted all agro commodities
and is impacting the sentiment in guar trade also," said Ajitesh
Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* The Indian rupee touched a two-and-a-half month high on
Friday, aided by firm local shares, as demand for riskier assets
was spurred by hopes Greece will soon reach an agreement on
restructuring its debt.
* "Overall fundamental for guar is positive and prices could
rise in medium term," Mullick said.
* Guar seed prices, which have been on a rising spree for
the past few months, have doubled since November.
* To calm the market, the NCDEX raised the deposit on
contracts to buy -- a requirement known as special cash margins
-- by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open
interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed
contracts.
* On Monday, NCDEX levied a 10 percent special margin on
short positions of all guar seed and gum
contracts.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified
late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod
Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from
trading, after detecting irregularities in guar
trade.
CHANA
India's chana futures fell for the third straight session on
tepid demand and on rising arrivals in spot markets though
analysts expect chana to remain rangebound for the next few
sessions as traders are holding positions waiting to see initial
trends in arrivals.
* At 1:28 p.m., the February chana contract was
trading down 0.60 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals from new crop have started hitting the markets in
small quantities in southern states and are expected to gain
momentum in the next few days, and they are likely to put
pressure on prices, traders say.
* "Chana has a strong support at 3,110 rupees level, which
is unlikely to break," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 24 rupees to 3,213
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)