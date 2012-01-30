(Corrects second paragraph to show prices are for guar seed not chana)

MUMBAI Jan 30 India's guar futures rose on Monday in a volatile session on exporter buying and a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:18 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.77 percent at 11,930 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent upper circuit at 12,194 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have to come to an end, exporters are still buying from spot markets, which could provide support to the prices," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the largest producer of guar.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as thickening agent in various sectors such as food, textile and pharmaceuticals.

* Guar seed prices have doubled since November.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives such xenthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.

* To calm the market, NCDEX raised the deposit on contracts to buy -- a requirement known as special cash margins -- by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts.

* Last week, NCDEX levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

CHANA

Chana futures rose, reversing initial losses, as prospects of lower output in the current season and firm prices of other pulses offset a rise in arrivals in key southern states, analysts said.

* At 2:17 p.m., the February chana contract was trading up 0.58 percent at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg.

* " Chana prices are expected to rise 10-15 rupees and then it could fall on arrival pressure. We expect bearish trend in chana to continue for some time," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The area under chana cultivation fell to 8.93 million hectares from 9.33 million hectares in the previous season, farm ministry data showed.

* Lower acreage could result in a decline in overall production and may support prices despite rising arrivals, Mittal said.

* The new crop has started arriving in the markets in small quantities in southern states and is expected to gain momentum in the next few days, which is likely to put pressure on prices, traders say.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 9 rupees to 3,193 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)