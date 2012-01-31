MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian guar seed futures rose in low volume trade on Tuesday on buying by exporters to meet their commitments and on lower arrivals in spot markets, though traders expect prices to fall next week as the demand may not be sustained at higher levels.

* At 2:20 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.26 percent at 11,850 rupees per 100 kg.

*"Traders are holding stocks, even when there are signs of demand fizzling out, which is preventing prices from falling," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong demand for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, from the United States, traders say.

* The prices have more than doubled since November triggering a regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in India, to curb the volatility in prices.

* The exchange has raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It also barred traders from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed contracts, which expired on Jan. 20.

* Earlier this month, the NCDEX reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 48 rupees to 12,030 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose , tracking higher prices of other pulses, and as traders bought on expectations that prices had touched near bottom, analysts said.

* At 2:20 p.m., the February chana contract was trading up 0.83 percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent since mid-January, when arrivals started hitting the market in small quantities.

* "Prices could go down in next few sessions as arrivals would gain momentum though rise in prices of other pulses could arrest the downtrend," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with Angel Commodities.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter-sown crop whose planting begins in October and harvesting in mid-January.

* In the Delhi spot market chana was flat at 3,201 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)