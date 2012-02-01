MUMBAI Feb 1 India's guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily upper limit, for the second straight session on Wednesday on buying by exporters and traders who expect a further rise in prices, analysts said.

* At 2:41 p.m, the guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.17 percent at 12,435 rupees per 100 kg after hitting upper circuit at 12,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Government data shows guar gum export is growing at very good rate and is likely to keep prices firm for short term," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, the government data showed. The exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the financial year ended in March 2011.

* Good demand from the U.S. and Europe for guar gum, a guar seed by-product that is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, and a lower harvesting are pushing the prices up. The prices have more than doubled since November.

* The sudden rise in prices triggered a regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in India, to curb the volatility.

* The exchange raised the deposit needed to buy guar gum and guar seed contracts to 60 percent of the value from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18. It had also barred traders from taking fresh positions in January guar gum and seed contracts, which expired on Jan. 20.

* Last month, the NCDEX reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 415 rupees to 12,445 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose for the third straight session on buying by local traders, who expect lower harvest in the current season. Analysts though see a price fall in the next few days on rising arrivals in spot markets.

* At 2:42 p.m., the February chana contract was up 1.85 percent at 3,244 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The government data shows chana harvest could fall in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan, and this is providing support to prices," said Narvekar.

* Chana sowing has declined 4 percent in ongoing rabi (winter sowing) season to 8.9 million hectares as of Jan 27, government data showed.

* Lesser winter rain in key growing areas has impacted the yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders say.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was flat at 3,286 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)