MUMBAI Feb 2 India's guar seed futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking, after hitting a record high, and on concerns export demand could wane at higher prices, analysts said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.74 percent at 12,370 rupees per 100 kg after touching a record high at 12,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot markets, buying and selling has come to a halt as exporters are not willing to pay high prices and traders don't want to sell at low prices," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Exports rose in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, but now traders are worried there is not enough guar seed available to meet the demand and exporters might default on shipments, Reddy said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed. The exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the financial year ended in March 2011.

* Guar seed prices have more than doubled since November and the sudden rise in prices triggered a regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in India, to curb the volatility.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 230 rupees to 12,363 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

India's chana futures rose over a percent, continuing their rally for the fourth straight session on expectations of a decline in production due to a fall in area under cultivation and unfavourable weather conditions, analysts said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the February chana contract was trading 1.02 percent higher at 3,271 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of chana, are not good for the crop and it could result in lower yields," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Lower winter rain in key growing areas has impacted the yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders said.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan and contributes around 70 percent of the total world production. Chana, a winter-sown crop, is the most largely produced pulse crop in the country accounting for of 40 percent of the total pulse production.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 23 rupees to 3,323 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)