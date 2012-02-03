MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian guar futures were down for the second straight session, reversing initial gains, on concerns export demand may decline due to a recent steep rise in prices, analysts said.

* At 1:55 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.65 percent lower at 12,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose over 14 percent for four days before falling in the previous session.

* "Guar seed could see some more corrections and after that it could rise again. The contract may touch 13,500 rupees before its expiry on Feb.20.," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Buyers are complaining about low availability of guar seeds in spot markets and that could keep the prices firm, said a trader based in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed prices have more than doubled since December and now traders fear end-users might opt for alternatives such as plant cellulose and xenthan gum, which will hit export demand.

* India's commodity markets regulator has suspended Hindustan Technosol from trading over irregularities in guar trade, the NCDEX said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

* The exchange also delayed the launch of new guar seed and guar gum contracts, according to a desperate notification posted on its website on late Thursday.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 462 rupees to 11,901 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose in a choppy session as buying by traders expecting lower output in the current season outweighed profit-taking and the impact of rising arrivals from the new season crop, analysts said.

* At 1:55 p.m., the February chana contract was trading up 0.18 percent at 3,273 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are rising in spot markets and are putting pressure on prices. There could be some more correction," said Khan.

* Lower winter rain in key growing areas has impacted the yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse, traders said.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan and contributes around 70 percent of the total world production. Chana, a winter-sown crop, is the most largely produced pulse crop in the country accounting for of 40 percent of the total pulse production.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 34 rupees to 3,334 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)