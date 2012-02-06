MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian guar seed futures fell 4 percent on Monday, hitting the maximum daily limit , on concerns that a more than doubling in prices since November could dent export demand.

* Good demand from the United States and Europe for guar gum, an extract from the seed, is mainly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling.

* At 3:05 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in the 4 percent lower circuit at 12,048 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Guar is facing strong resistance at around 12,600 rupees and most traders believe that export demand could fall at this level," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Guar gum exports rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes between April and October 2011, government data showed, after they nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended last March.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could switch to other alternatives as such xanthan gum and plant cellulose which are widely available.

* The NCDEX will reduced the total special margin to 50 percent from 60 percent on all long positions of guar gum and guar seed contracts from Tuesday.

* The prices could rise following the margin reduction for a day or two, after which they could ease, Hudani said.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 373 rupees to 12,006 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose by more than 1 percent, extending gains for the second straight week, on expectation of lower harvest in the current season.

* At 3:05 p.m., the February chana contract was up 1.65 percent at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have started in key southern states, but initial trend suggests there could be a decline in overall pulses output in the country," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Chana arrivals are expected to gather momentum in March, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states. Until then, the prices are expected to remain firm, she said.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop in the country, with a 40 percent share of the total pulse production.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was flat at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)