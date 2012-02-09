MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian guar futures are expected to open down on Thursday on expectations of a fall in export demand, though a lack of fresh arrivals in the spot markets could limit the drop , analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed up 3.13 percent at 12,070 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,173 rupees.

* Guar prices have been rising for the past few months on strong export demand and have more than doubled since November.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could switch to other alternatives as such xanthan gum and plant cellulose which are widely available.

CHANA

Chana futures in India are likely to open up on hopes of an increase in consumer demand during the approaching 'holi' festival and on expectations of lower output.

* The chana for February delivery closed provisionally up 1.02 percent at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop in the country, with a 40 percent share of the total pulse production. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)