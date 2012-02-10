MUMBAI Feb 10 India's guar futures hit a record high on Friday buoyed by exporter demand to meet commitments and on lower stocks with traders amidst lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:11 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.44 percent at 12,930 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 12,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is heading towards its second straight weekly gain.

* "Exporters are struggling to meet commitments and are buying whatever guar is available either in spot or in futures," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodities Services.

* Most exporters have signed contracts in the September-October period for delivery in February and March. The prices of guar have nearly trebled since then and exporters are finding it very difficult to meet commitments due to a decline in output, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 451 rupees to 12,524 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose for the fifth straight session on expectations of a lower crop and revival of consumer demand during the approaching holi festival, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:11 p.m., the March chana contract on the NCDEX was trading up 1.50 percent at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.

* "Lesser winter rains, and cold wave conditions could impact the chana harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two growers, and this is pushing the prices up," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.

* Demand for chana or chickpeas, which fell during winter due to availability of fresh vegetables, is expected to go up in next few days as people usually buys chana flour for preparing sweets for the festivals.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 233 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)