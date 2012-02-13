MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian guar futures hit the maximum permitted upper limit of 4 percent and touched a new record high for the second straight session on Monday, despite concerns that higher prices may pull down overseas demand and regulatory steps to curb volatility.

* At 2:28 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the record high of 14,061 rupees per 100 kg.

* The benchmark contract has risen nearly 14.5 percent in previous four trading sessions on buying by exporters to meet their commitment.

* "Exporters are finding it difficult to meet commitments as the fresh supplies in spot markets have completely dried out and stocks with dealers are extremely low," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Volumes on the exchange are low indicating only a few buyers are pushing the prices high, said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research with Angel Commodities Broking.

* To curb price volatility in guar, the exchange and the commodity markets regulator have taken several steps, including raising margins, launching probe on complaints of manipulation and later banning three firms from trading in futures market for certain period.

* However, theses steps failed to arrest the spiralling guar seed prices, which more than doubled since November.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 907 rupees to 14,030 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended losses for the second straight session on profit-taking following the sharp rise in price and on rising arrivals in the spot markets, analysts said.

* Analysts, though, expect chana prices to bounce back on likelihood of a decline in output and revival of consumer demand due to the upcoming Holi festival.

* At 2:25 p.m, the March chana contract was down 1.52 percent at 3,361 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of this month.

* "Arrivals are rising in spot markets, but they are still below expectations and it could provide some support to falling prices," Khan from Angel Commodities Broking said.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 70 rupees to 3,569 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)