MUMBAI Feb 14 India's guar seed futures
rose by its maximum permissible limit for a third straight
session to a record high on Tuesday though in low volume trade,
analysts said.
* At 2:17 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked
at 4 percent upper circuit at a record high at 14,624 rupees per
100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 20 percent in the previous
five trading sessions.
* The overall volume in the benchmark contract has fallen to
290 tonnes, from a high of 570,590 tonnes in July 2011,
indicating that the rally couldn't sustain for long, analysts
said.
* To curb price volatility in guar, the exchange and the
commodity markets regulator have taken several steps, including
raising margins, launching probe on complaints of manipulation
and later banning three firms from trading in futures market for
certain period.
* However, these steps failed to arrest spiralling guar seed
prices, which more-than-doubled since November.
* "Most of the traders are staying away from the market.
There is almost negligible arrivals in spot markets and too many
people are chasing too little guar seed," said Mahendra Sonawat,
a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
CHANA
Chana futures rose in afternoon trade on expectations of a
lower crop this year, due to adverse weather conditions, and
hopes of higher demand during the approaching 'Holi' festival,
analysts said.
* At 2:17 p.m., the March chana contract was trading
up 1.25 percent at 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said earlier this month.
* "Chana prices are likely to fall in near-term as arrivals
in spot markets in southern states are picking up. By the end of
this month, arrivals in northern states would also start," said
Vimala Reddy, analysts with Karvy Comtrade.
* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana,
followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the
world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest
produced pulse crop which constitutes 40 percent of the total
Indian pulse production.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,519
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)