MUMBAI Feb 14 India's guar seed futures rose by its maximum permissible limit for a third straight session to a record high on Tuesday though in low volume trade, analysts said.

* At 2:17 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at 4 percent upper circuit at a record high at 14,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 20 percent in the previous five trading sessions.

* The overall volume in the benchmark contract has fallen to 290 tonnes, from a high of 570,590 tonnes in July 2011, indicating that the rally couldn't sustain for long, analysts said.

* To curb price volatility in guar, the exchange and the commodity markets regulator have taken several steps, including raising margins, launching probe on complaints of manipulation and later banning three firms from trading in futures market for certain period.

* However, these steps failed to arrest spiralling guar seed prices, which more-than-doubled since November.

* "Most of the traders are staying away from the market. There is almost negligible arrivals in spot markets and too many people are chasing too little guar seed," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

CHANA

Chana futures rose in afternoon trade on expectations of a lower crop this year, due to adverse weather conditions, and hopes of higher demand during the approaching 'Holi' festival, analysts said.

* At 2:17 p.m., the March chana contract was trading up 1.25 percent at 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* "Chana prices are likely to fall in near-term as arrivals in spot markets in southern states are picking up. By the end of this month, arrivals in northern states would also start," said Vimala Reddy, analysts with Karvy Comtrade.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop which constitutes 40 percent of the total Indian pulse production.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,519 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)