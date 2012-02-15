MUMBAI Feb 15 India's guar futures rose to a record high for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, rising 4 percent to hit the maximum permissible limit in low volume trade, on continued buying by exporters amid negligible fresh arrivals in spot markets.

* At 2:19 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.47 percent at 15,131 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 15,209 rupees.

* "There is a shortage of guar seed in spot markets and exporters are finding it difficult to meet their commitments while some traders with deep pockets are taking advantage of the situation , said Omprakash Soni, a trader based in Jaipur, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan.

* The gap between the demand and supply of guar seed could be around 20 percent, Soni said.

* Good demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, dealers said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose in the afternoon session on lower yield worries due to unfavourable weather conditions in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on an expected rise in demand during Holi, the festival of colours.

* At 2:19 p.m., the March chana contract was trading up 0.71 percent at 3,427 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana production could fall this year due to a lack rains in the ongoing winter season and on an unusual decline in temperature in February," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March. * Lower-than-expected arrivals in the southern Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the western Indian state of Maharashtra are also providing support to the prices, traders said. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 48 rupees to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)