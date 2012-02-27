MUMBAI Feb 27 India's chana futures rose for the seventh consecutive session to hit a record high on estimates of lower production this season, which boosted demand for the old crop, analysts said.

* At 2:11 p. m., the March chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.57 percent at 3,820 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,849 rupees earlier in the day.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* A decline in production of yellow peas, a substitute for chana, in Canada has made it costlier to import and is supporting prices, traders said.

* "As the option of importing yellow peas is not there, chana could easily touch 4,000 rupees level this week," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 24 rupees to 3,876 rupees per 100 kg as arrivals from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have started hitting the market.

* Chana prices are likely to fall after mid-March when arrivals from Madhya Pradesh would reach its peak level.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible for the day, to hit a record high on buying by exporters to meet their long term commitments amid negligible carry forward stocks and fresh crop arrivals, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:13 p.m., the March guar seed was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 18,059 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* "Exporters and big traders are buying, whatever guar is coming to the market," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Overseas demand for guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, has gone up on adoption of new technologies in oil and gas drilling where guar gum is now mainly used as sealant in horizontal fracturing of oil wells.

* However, a fall in production amid strong demand has raised apprehensions about the possible shortage of guar seeds in spot markets and is pushing prices higher. The prices of guar seed have more than doubled since December.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed jumps 751 rupees to 17,840 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)