MUMBAI Nov 15 India's chana futures are expected to open up on Tuesday due to tight supply in spot though a decline in demand following the end of festival season and hopes of increase in acreage due to favourable sowing conditions could cap the gains, analysts said.

* The government's move to increase minimum support price for chana 33 percent in the current rabi (winter sowing) season could boost chana acreage in the country, traders said.

* The most active December chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.99 percent at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to open down on arrival pressure and on concerns that recent economic turmoil in Europe and the U.S. could trim export demand, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract closed down 0.07 percent down at 4,152 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, is used as controlling agent in crude oil drilling. The U.S. and Europe are the biggest importers of the commodity. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)