MUMBAI Dec 26 India's guar futures are expected to open up on Monday on good export demand and a decline in output, but a probe by the market regulator on surging prices of guar seed and guar gum is seen weighing on sentiment,analysts said.

* Regulator Forward Market Commisssion has sent teams to the leading trading centres to probe the spike in prices of guar seed and guar gum on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) as well as spot markets.

* On Saturday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) closed up 1.09 percent at 7,237 rupees per 100 kg.

* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* In the year ending March 31, 2011, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

Chana

Chana futures are likely to open higher due to a decline in acreage and reduced stocks with wholesale dealers, analysts said.

* The chana January contract closed 1.21 percent higher at 3,181 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices have fallen more than 6 percent last week due to sluggish demand despite a slight pullback on Saturday. Demand for pulses usually goes down in winter due to availability of fresh vegetables at cheaper rates. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)