MUMBAI Nov 17 India's chana futures are expected to rise in early trade on Thursday on reduced stocks with traders and firmness in prices of other pulses though profit taking at higher levels could reverse the trend later, analysts said.

* The most active chana for December delivery on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.05 percent at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures are expected to trade higher in early session on below expectation arrivals, indicating that production could fall this year, and on low carry forward stocks.

*Analysts expects prices to fall next week with the increase in arrivals as the harvesting season progresses, analysts said.

* The key December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed marginally up at 4,312 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)