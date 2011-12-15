MUMBAI Dec 15 India's guar futures are likely to decline on Thursday on profit-taking though low carry-forward stocks and good export demand are seen restricting losses, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.19 percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit of 6,494 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 13 percent in previous three trading sessions.

* Good demand from the U.S. and Europe for by-product guar gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders said.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to open up on lower level buying by traders expecting good demand in the winter months, analysts said.

* The key chana January contract closed up 0.39 percent at 3,316 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)