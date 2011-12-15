MUMBAI Dec 15 India's guar futures are
likely to decline on Thursday on profit-taking though low
carry-forward stocks and good export demand are seen restricting
losses, analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.19
percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit of 6,494 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 13 percent in previous three
trading sessions.
* Good demand from the U.S. and Europe for by-product guar
gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil
drilling, is pushing prices up, traders said.
CHANA
Chana futures are expected to open up on lower level buying
by traders expecting good demand in the winter months, analysts
said.
* The key chana January contract closed up 0.39
percent at 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.
